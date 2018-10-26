Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife’s dare… with Hardrockween!

FOR a frighteningly fun holiday this Halloween, Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife is offering a ‘Hardrockween’ for stays between today (Friday, 26th Oct) and 4th November.

The package features a special programme, which includes several spooky surprises throughout, as well as a Halloween cocktail per person per stay, plus a themed dinner and Halloween party on 31st October, and a Kids’ pool party on 1st November.

A 20% discount is also available on stays between that period, and the package includes a complimentary upgrade (subject to availability).

When the thrills get too much, the package also includes one complimentary pass per person, to the thermal circuit at the Rock Spa, where guests can relax in the indoor and outdoor pools.

On Halloween night itself (Wednesday, 31st Oct), Hardrockween guests will not only enjoy a very special dinner at the hotel’s 3rd Half Sports Bar and Restaurant, but they will also have access to what promises to be the Canary Island’s biggest Halloween party, with live DJs and a series of dazzling performances.

The activities continue the following day for the youngest rock stars of the family, with an impressive Kids’ Pool Party, featuring a performance by child trap-star singer Ariann, between midday and 6pm.

A three-night stay over Halloween on the Hardrockween package is priced from 710 euros, based on two people sharing a Deluxe Silver room, with breakfast.

For more information, see: https://www.hardrockhoteltenerife.com/halloween-party.htm

