Hard Rock Café’s big birthday bash
THE Hard Rock Café, in Playa de Las Americas, celebrated its fourth birthday last Friday (9th March), and it certainly proved to be a fabulous night.
Entertainment was provided on the main stage throughout the evening by Renzzo el Selector, plus Jia Miles y Ni 1 Pelo de Tonto, who helped to make the event a huge success.
