VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Hard Rock Café’s big birthday bash 

THE Hard Rock Café, in Playa de Las Americas, celebrated its fourth birthday last Friday (9th March), and it certainly proved to be a fabulous night.

Entertainment was provided on the main stage throughout the evening by Renzzo el Selector, plus Jia Miles y Ni 1 Pelo de Tonto, who helped to make the event a huge success.

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=40605

Posted by on Mar 16 2018. Filed under Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites