Happy New Year!

Accion del Sol news

HAPPY 2018 to all our friends and supporters of the refuge. Christmas has been a very busy time, with so many dogs abandoned over the festive season.

We would, again, like to stress the importance of having your dog microchipped with up-to-date contact details. This will ensure that if you lose your pet, you can quickly be reunited with him or her.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol