A happy podenco!

Accion del Sol news

OVER a year ago, this lovely podenco arrived at the refuge with a broken leg. She was extremely thin, and terrified of humans. Our vet operated to repair her leg, and, after she was well enough, we sent her to Germany to one of our refuges with which we collaborate.

One of the members of staff fell in love with her and has adopted her. It’s great to see such a happy ending for such a sad, traumatised dog, who now has such a good home.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol