All Hands on board

THE Helping Hands charity has “borrowed” Iceland’s stores in Las Chafiras and San Eugenio tomorrow (Saturday), to collect food for El Fraile’s homeless families.

Volunteers will at both stores, with the permission of Overseas Supermarkets, which owns the company, and will be hoping for a bumper response.

“We are asking for donations of non-perishable food to help these unfortunate people,” said Liz Montague, who runs Helping Hands.

The project is part of scheme to provide a 24-hour refuge for the disadvantaged in El Fraile.