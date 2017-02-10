Hammers A just can’t rewind

WITH Gaffers A already crowned Division One champions in the Direct Telecom Pool League, the race for second spot is really warming up. But for one team in the race, Tenerife Hammers A, it really was a week to forget!

They had two games this week as they played catch-up. First was an away game against Dreamers A in Los Cristianos, which didn’t exactly go to plan.

Dreamers A were in fine form and opened up a quick lead. The damage was done early and Hammers A simply couldn’t recover.

They needed to regroup and prepare for their home match with Rewind A later in the evening.

Hammers A are normally strong at home, but they came up against a team who have hit form in recent weeks. The home side were rattled from their earlier defeat, and it showed, Rewind A picked up early frames, grew in confidence, and, once in front, never looked back to earn a superb away win.

But for sorry Hammers A, the two defeats may have cost them the runners-up accolade.

Palms A remain in pole position for that spot, despite a defeat at champions-elect Gaffers A. Yet the night started well for them as they raced into a 3-0 lead, starting with a shock JT win over Neil. But Top Six Dave stopped the slide for Gaffers, who then took the next couple of frames to level at 3-3.

Palms re-asserted themselves in the next frame, but that was as good as it got for them. Gaffers rode their luck a few times, and a couple of crucial misses from Palms gave the match a lopsided scoreline. As Top Six Dave said: “The score line didn’t reflect the contest.”

Palms have some winnable games to come, and they are still confident of landing their first trophy in four years.

Phoenix Potters, still in the race as well, welcomed Gaffers B to Los Abrigos. Despite their age, the Potters have been sharp this season, and, at the halfway point, they led 4-2.

They then won two of the next three frames to ensure a draw. But they didn’t stop there, polishing off the final three frames for a comfortable win to sit one point off second.

Dreamers A, who have given themselves a slim chance after beating Hammers A, also had a second game, against visitors Terrace Roosters.

They started well, though, taking a 3-1 lead, but Dreamers reversed this in the second session to leave the match all-square.

Roosters struck first as Fin beat Tommy for the second time, only for the home side to win the next two.

It was all to play for now, but Mark D, facing Greer, just couldn’t get into the game. Greer took control and rolled in the black to give Roosters a much-needed point.

The mid-table teams are also still jostling for position, and Treehouse A provided the best result of the night against basement boys Bluebell A. They nearly had the perfect game, but Jay, a little jaded after becoming a new father, dropped a frame, which spared Bluebell A a whitewash.

Rewind Rewired also grabbed three points after a solid home performance against Exiles A, who never travel well. Terrace Bantams were also in action against Palms Elite as both teams looked to get ahead of each other.

It was a close affair over the opening games, and, at 4 -4, it looked to be heading for a draw. However, Bantams reverted to their usual trick of beating themselves. And with some loose shots, they allowed Palms Elite to grab the points.

The Division Two title is still up for grabs, and the run-in is getting tighter by the week. James Hammers C, currently top of the pile, were away this week against Exiles B.

It turned out to be a routine game for them, and, despite some decent pool from the hosts, Hammers C were always in control, wrapping up the points quickly.

Picasso’s A have looked favourites all season for the title, and it was only two weeks ago that they were knocked off top spot. Since then, though, they have gone backwards.

This week they played fellow title-hopefuls Bluebell B, but

it was another bad night for Fran and her boys. Bluebell B have been on a decent run, and it showed as they looked the more confident, taking early frames. Picasso’s fought hard and the frames were close. But the home team kept their cool, and, with the blacks dropping in, they crossed the finish line first.

They have two games in hand over current leaders James Hammers A, and are within five points. This battle is going to the wire!

Picasso’s, who then played again with a match at Palms Rebels, endured another disappointing night as they succumbed, which meant they’d had a really bad week!

Yates Bar, currently in second place, travelled to Chayofa to play Treehouse B. The Las Americas side put early frames under their belts and were in full control. And though the home side grabbed a couple of wins, it wasn’t enough and Yates Bar picked up three more points.

Their season, and Bluebell B’s for that matter, now hinges on the next two weeks as they play back-to-back fixtures – against each other!

In the final fixture of the night, Hoppys A took on Splash Bar and picked up a few early frames. Unfortunately, they wobbled in the second session and allowed Splash Bar to open up a lead they never relinquished.

Challenging time

SUNDAY saw the culmination of our annual challenge match with Scotland. And this year saw the 10th edition of an event that goes from strength to strength.

The competition is fierce and no quarter is given. But it’s not what the weekend is about. Friendships are made and renewed, and the general consensus was: “It’s been the best clash so far.”

Scotland again took the trophy, but the Direct Telecom pool league pushed them all the way.

Sunday’s finale at the Terrace Bar was well supported. and the league would like to thank Andy and the gang for their wonderful hospitality.

Neil Breakwell was named Tenerife player of the tournament, while John Brownlies took the honours for Scotland.

Man of the weekend was undoubtedly Muir ‘The Surgeon’ Bryson, who decided to get into the spirit of the event with a fetching Christmas outfit!