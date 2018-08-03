Gunman holds up a terrified cabbie

A MAN aged 52 was arrested by National Police in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Gran Canaria, for threatening a

taxi-driver with an armed weapon.

The cops received a call from the shocked licensed cabbie, who was working the night-shift in Gran Canaria’s Morgan area.

The taxi driver said he took a fare, and, on the request of the passenger, transported him to the busy, touristic area of Playa del Ingles.

But when the cab arrived, the passenger began acting strangely, and, suddenly, took a gun from his jacket.

The terrified driver felt it poking into his ribs, and heard his passenger saying he wouldn’t pay, and that he was going to kill him.

The cabbie was stunned by the actions of the passenger, who fled the cab and disappeared into the crowds.

Police cordoned off the area immediately, and their search for the man ended in a local nightclub.

The premises were being emptied as the officers approached the man, thanks to the driver’s precise description, and saw him reaching for something from his trouser pocket. He was arrested immediately.

Then, as they searched the individual, they discovered the weapon he had used. Needless to say, he is in custody,

awaiting a court appearance.