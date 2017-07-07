Guardia rustles up marijuana-grower

OFFICERS from the Guardia Civil had a field day when they raided a cattle farm, which doubled as a marijuana plantation.

They seized a total of 192 plants, along with elaborate electrical systems for air-conditioning and irrigation to aid their growth.

The farm, just outside the pretty village of Lucainena de las Torres, in Almeria, Andalucia, is owned by a 53-year-old man, who was arrested.

Police sources alerted the Guardia to a marijuana greenhouse in the area. And officers, who searched several farms, became suspicious when they saw one using a generator, constantly, through day and night.

The sophisticated set-up also included halogen lamps, drip-irrigation, refrigeration tubes and filters to mask the smell, which is often a big tell-tale sign for the law.