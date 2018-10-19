Guardia Civil officer killed in line of duty

POLICE have arrested a man, believed to have shot dead a Guardia Civil officer in the early hours of last Monday, after he had stopped a car in Granada.

The suspect was described by sources as “a known criminal with a long police record”.

Another source claims that after getting out of the vehicle in Huetor Vega, one or several occupants opened fire, fatally wounding the 49-year-old. They were stopped, initially, on suspicion of being involved in a Las Gavias robbery.

The officer, who leaves behind a wife and children, was taken to Granada’s Technology Park of Health Sciences Hospital, shortly before 5am, and was given emergency surgery. But he died shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for the Local Police of Granada said: “We want to convey to the family, friends, companions and brothers, our deepest condolences after the death in service of our partner, Arcos. Rest in peace.”