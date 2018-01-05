Guardia Civil bikes get a full make-over

GUARDIA Civil traffic motorbikes have been given a total facelift, including fluorescent yellow in their colour scheme.

The transformation complies with European Union rules on visibility, and riders will benefit from comfort, safety, power and speed.

Until now, Guardia officers on the mainland, and in the Canaries, rode BMW R850 RT bikes, in white and dark green, the latter matching the colour of their uniforms.

But on Boxing Day, a fleet of 291 new BMW R1200 RT bikes, with reflective bands, were delivered to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

They each cost 19,650 euros and include six gears, with a front double-disc hydraulic, braking system.

Optional features include electronic suspension adjustment, gear-change assistant, LED lights for daytime use, hill-start assist control (HAC) and downhill assist control (DAC).

They can be ridden in “rain” or “road” mode and include an automatic stability control (ASC), along with an on-board BMW computer, to provide information the cops need, according to their circumstances.