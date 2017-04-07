Grooms needed

Accion del Sol news

WE have two lovely ponies at our refuge who help us with our educational programme, and now the summer is coming they are moulting their winter coats. They would love to have some extra grooming, so, if you would like to brush them, or our dogs, please do come during our opening hours. It would assist us immensely.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol