The green roots of a growing borough

ADEJE’S department of parks and gardens, under the leadership of Councillor Esther Rivero Vargas, has published details of the work being carried out in the borough.

Its services department, EMSA, tends to 205 hectares of public green spaces, and the 2018 budget is being used to improve and maintain the public parks and green sections.

Cllr Rivero Vargas said: “They are very much appreciated by our residents and tourists.”

And, with seasonal flowers in certain parts of the borough, forming part of the overall image of Adeje. the department teams are also charged with plant care and pruning.

“There has been a recent improvement in the service, and the key has been the qualifications of those working in the area. It is divided into 17 distinct sections, given the varied geography of Adeje. They are allocated the correct machinery, and they have the expertise needed for each zone.”

She added that over the year, given the work necessary, the team had increased from 47 to 62 trained individuals, with more jobs being created in the division.

To make sure the work is up to required standards, these workers are also given on-going training in relevant areas, including improvements in gardening skills, machine operation and fumigation treatments, as well as tree and palm pruning, etc.

Proper use of some of the new machinery also means less time used in public disruption, during pruning operations.

In the playgrounds, the team have been carrying out cleaning and pest-removals, as well as inspections and repairs of any playground installations.

They also work directly with other teams on public municipal events, such as Easter Week, local fiestas, etc.

While the crews are dedicated to keeping the different neighbourhoods in the borough looking good, Cllr Rivero Vargas said one of the areas under constant review was the cemetery. “It’s because we understand that people want to make sure their loved ones are in a place which is well looked after, and we take special care with the gardens here, taking note of people’s wishes.”

She added. “They want, and have asked for, a space that exudes peace, tranquillity… a place of retreat.”