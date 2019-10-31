A Green future in the Canaries

THIS week, Canarian Weekly met up with Canary Green, to discuss the details of their collaboration, in supporting projects for a sustainable future in the Canary Islands.

Canary Green are a non-profit organisation, whose goal is to be a part of the solution. They are committed to getting results by organising their own projects such as environmental clean-ups, educational workshops, sustainable networking events, and vegan meet-ups, by promoting local brands, individuals and sustainable companies, through their different online platforms, and by networking worldwide, via social media.

At Canarian Weekly, we are happy to partner them in their mission, and want to make sure that the word gets out, locally, about all the amazing work being done for a sustainable future, on our beautiful islands.

In this newspaper, you will find out more about their events, including the La Caleta beach clean-up tomorrow (Saturday) and news on other initiatives, and we encourage everyone to follow them on their social-media channels!

If you feel you can help Canary Green grow, feel free to follow them on social media via http://canary.green or contact John Beckley: john@canary.green or Kim De Coster: kim@canary.green