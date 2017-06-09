Green-fingered drugs man held

THE Guardia Civil arrested a 51-year-old man in Icod de los Vinos, who ran a business for growing and selling marijuana.

Officers investigated the man for weeks prior to the arrest, because they had been led to believe he had an indoor marijuana plantation.

The arrest occurred last Friday, when they obtained a warrant to search his rental property and found two plantation areas, a laboratory and a packaging area.

The man grew, dried and packaged the drug and then, periodically, travelled down South to Guargacho to sell it.

During the house search, officers seized 1,062 euros in cash; 158 marijuana plants of different sizes; 619gms of marijuana buds, dried and ready for consumption; a laptop, tablet, camera and a pen drive.

They also found chemicals, such as growth hormones and specific fertilisers.