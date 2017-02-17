Thanks for a great time!

Accion del Sol news

AFTER a windy start, the sun shone for our fun-day at the refuge. To the delight of our dogs, many of our volunteers and supporters arrived for an afternoon of fun, starting with a stroll to the beach, followed by lots of attention and cuddles.

Many of the dogs experienced their first attempts at agility, and they took to it with ease – I’m sure there are a few budding professionals among them!

They retired to their kennels that evening knowing what love and care humans can offer. A great day was had by dogs and humans alike, and we would like to say a special thank-you to everyone who came and supported our event, and for making such a difference to the dogs’ lives.

We always welcome people who would like to walk our dogs during our opening times.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol