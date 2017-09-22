The great outdoors

LETTING your new cat/kitten outside for the first time can be a nerve-racking experience. There are a few things you might want to do, to make it easier for you both.

Because of potential infection with diseases such as enteritis or cat flu, a kitten shouldn’t be allowed outside until it’s fully vaccinated. First things first, however. Before you allow your kitten free access outdoors, make sure it’s been neutered (at around four months).

Your cat should have a means of identification, a safety collar and a microchip; it saves the hassle of someone taking or reporting your cat, thinking it’s abandoned or lost.

It’s also useful to get your kitten/cat used to being called to come to you. You can do this by offering little treats, so that it’s happy to respond. You’ll then have a bit of control when you go outside to call it in.

If you’ve adopted an adult cat, it’s best to let it settle into its new home first, although, if you already have other cats who go outdoors, this may be quite hard. Some cats will tolerate this well, yet others will look to go outside, sooner rather than later.

Choose a quiet time, just before mealtime, when you can accompany it outside, allowing it to explore the new environment. Excitements, such as other cats, dogs or loud noises, are best avoided the first couple of times, so that your kitten/cat can concentrate on you, and isn’t spooked.

Don’t be alarmed if it disappears into some shrubbery; it’s normal, and enables it to get acclimatised to the new environment, in a place where it can observe without being seen.

Leave a door or window open and, after 30-60 minutes, call it indoors for its meal. Repeat this the following day. Most cats, even adult ones, adapt extremely quickly to exploring their new territory outside. They might be nervous at first, but most take to it like a duck to water.

