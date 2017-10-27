The great indoors!

Cats Welfare news

THERE is a long-held misconception that cats need to be able to roam outdoors to be happy, but, with all the kitty luxuries available today, it makes the great outdoors just seem a little less … great.

Today’s indoor felines seemingly have it made. As an added bonus, indoor cats potentially have longer life spans, because they’re less likely to be exposed to cars, predators and some diseases than outdoor cats.

You can enrich your indoor cats’ lives by giving them some space. Everyone needs a little spot to call their own, so you could create them a place that provides them with privacy.

Many cats like to play, and every indoor cat should have lots of toys. If you’re a cat owner, chances are there are claw marks on something in your home. Cats love to scratch, so you could provide them with multiple scratching surfaces.

Make sure there’s a room with a view. Open the blinds on a few windows in your house, so your cat can observe the outdoor goings-on. Most importantly, be sure to treat your kitty to a lot of one-on-one time with you.

Whether it’s playing, petting, grooming or just hanging out, your cat will be happy he’s spending time with you.

Still hoping …

We haven’t given up hope for our special Gracie finding a big-hearted person wanting to give her a loving home. We know she’s tested positve for feline leukaemia, but she’s in such good health you would never believe it.

This can be the case for a lot of positive-tested cats, given a healthy diet and lots of love and attention. Two-year-old Gracie has been spayed, micro-chipped and vaccinated.

We really feel she can give somebody plenty of joy if she is given the opportunity. PLEASE consider Gracie to be your companion. Contact Sharon Whatsapp 6625 24006, to arrange a meeting.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 6625 24006 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

All kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, micro-chips and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!

Foster carers needed

We do not have a refuge, so we urgently need people who are willing to foster kittens who are too young to be adopted, but need a safe place to stay until they are old enough to go to a forever home.

Also, cats recovering from surgery, illness or injury need somewhere to recuperate.

We provide all the essentials for your foster cat: litter, food, litter tray, beds etc, and all veterinary bills are covered. We advertise and find them homes, so you do not need to do this. Please contact us if you feel you can help.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.