A grand total of migrants saved

THE seemingly endless stream of migrants, trying to reach Spain in precarious boats, continues unabated, with as many as 1,000 migrants rescued, from last Friday to Sunday evening.

Incredibly, some 18,016 people have arrived in Spain since the beginning of the year

Last Sunday, Maritime rescue ships helped save 447 people from 24 rickety boats: 190 in the western-most part of the Mediterranean, known as the Alborán Sea, and 257 more in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Among those rescued was a heavily-pregnant woman experiencing “very strong contractions”, who had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital in Almería.

Four more migrants were also taken to health centres in Tarifa, Cádiz, for bruising, abdominal pain and a possible fracture, according to Red Cross sources.

On Saturday, 329 people were rescued from 22 small boats, including two pregnant women, and more than 20 of the migrants were minors. Most were taken to the southern towns of Barbate, Tarifa and Algeciras.

This year, Spain has received more migrants by sea than Italy. There have been 18,016 arrivals since the beginning of the year, compared with 17,827 in Italy. In Greece, the figure is 14,678, according to the latest data from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The new arrivals to Spain come, amid a deepening migration crisis. In the first six months of this year, nearly 240 people died during the Mediterranean Sea crossing into Spain, reports the IOM.

But Italy’s new, hard-line, immigration policy is pushing more migrants to take the deadlier route to Spain.

Under the new Italian Government, all ships carrying migrants are banned from entering the country’s ports, even though arrivals in Italy have dropped 80% from last year. Also, only deaths have increased, to more than 1,000 so far in 2018, according to the UN migration agency.