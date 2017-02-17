A few grains short!

WHAT do you get if you cross The Apprentice with Record-Breakers? Something pretty similar to the corporate team-building attempt on the Guinness World Record for the most sand-castles built in an hour in one location.

Las Vistas beach, Los Cristianos, was the setting for the challenge, involving 400 workers from JTI (Japan Tobacco International), drawn from Spain, Andorra, and Portugal.

It still left plenty of staff to keep the company ticking over because it has 25,000 staff spread across 90 sites, including a new factory in Santa Cruz.

Ten large zones were marked out in the sand as six coaches of would-be record-breakers arrived from the Hard Rock Hotel in Playa Paraiso. The target stood at 2,230 castles, set in Germany in July 2013.

Maybe the brightly-coloured buckets, spades and clear plastic rulers made it look like child’s play. But although it was great fun, those involved had to adhere to strict guidelines, laid down by the Guinness Book Of Records.

The 12 rules posted in each zone included limits to the dimensions of the buckets and spades, minimum height and width requirements for each castle (60cm high and 60cm wide at the base), and disqualification for any construction not looking like a traditional castle.

Part of the delegating between team members was to get runners to fill buckets with sea-water. And no adhesive sprays or thickeners could be used.

The week’s events were organised by Team Factory World. Last June, there was a smaller team-building event involving workers from an Ellesmere Port chemical plant.

This attempt proved extremely tense as the official judges measured and examined the new kingdom of castles. But the weary staff found out later that evening that they had fallen just short of the record target.

It was all supposed to be a learning experience and, anyway, at least they looked as though they were enjoying themselves.