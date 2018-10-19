Gorda and Flaca

K9 animal news

GORDA and Flaca are two, beautiful, little sisters. They are small in size, and around five years old. Unfortunately, their previous owner was rather old and could no longer look after them, and, when she moved house, she just left them behind.

Fortunately, they were rescued, and brought to us at K9. Now they find themselves looking for a new home. It is clear that these babies are used to having an owner, because they are very loving. They will not hesitate to jump on your lap for a cuddle!

They are like peas in a pod, and, although there are two of them, they act like one. Ideally, we would like to home them together, because they have always been with each other, and it would be unfair to separate them.

They both have calm natures, but love going for walks, and they would make great companions. If you would like to know more about them, please don’t hesitate to contact us on 6676 38468, or come down to the refuge to meet them.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.