Another good year!

Cats Welfare news

As we move into 2017, it’s worth a few moments to reflect on our work over the last 12 months.

We have gone from strength to strength, re-homing a staggering 343 cats and kittens, including 20 to Germany, one to Switzerland and one to Belgium.

It was a mammoth task, but one we are very proud of. A total of 896 cats have been neutered, including more than 40, in one week alone!

It’s a never-ending task, but we’re really starting to see the reduction of cats and kittens on the streets, here in the South of Tenerife.

A massive “thank-you” must go to each and every person who helps, donates and supports us in every way. But special thanks go to the vet practices we collaborate with who tirelessly support us, morning, noon and night. 2017 will be an exciting year.

Xmas raffle draw

Congratulations to Tex and his partner Val, the winners of our Xmas hamper raffle, kindly donated by Michelle and Dave Bentley.

A massive 288 euros was raised, which was the highest amount ever for our Xmas raffle. Thank you to each and every person who bought a ticket.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting an adult cat. When cared for properly, cats can live well into their late teens, and sometimes early twenties. Midnight is a beautiful, young, black female. She has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and is looking for a home.

She was left behind on a complex to fend for herself when the owners emigrated, and is now in our foster care. Let’s change her luck, and find her a forever home.

As usual, all cats go on trial so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. All our adult cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets.

Whether it’s an adult or a kitten you are looking for, ring or Whatsapp Maria on 646629129 (seven days a week 9-6pm), message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

Donations

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.

We are particularly short of men’s clothes eg T-shirts, shorts, trousers etc, so these would be particularly welcome.