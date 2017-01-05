Our good work continues

Accion del Sol news

ACCION del Sol had a very busy year in 2016, with over 3,100 children from many surrounding schools and colleges visiting the refuge. They participated in our educational programme, with the aim of improving their knowledge of animal welfare.

We also arranged the adoption of 305 dogs in Tenerife and Germany, but our work continues with the daily arrival of abandoned dogs in terrible conditions, brought to us by Protection Civil.

We still have almost 200 dogs at the refuge, patiently waiting for new homes, some of whom have been with us since we first opened, 10 years ago.

Please do come and visit, even if you are unable to adopt one of your own. There are plenty of dogs who would enjoy a walk, and what a wonderful way to burn off those unwanted kilos after the festive season.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol