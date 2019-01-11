A good start to the year!

Live Arico news

A LOVELY family came to adopt one of pups, Queen. On leaving the shelter she became upset, because she was being separated from her brother.

They had been brought in together as pups, and relied on each other, emotionally. The family decided that they could not see them parted, and adopted Harlem, too. It was a great start to the New Year.

If you would like to adopt any of our dogs, please call Marc on 6522 97853, and he can arrange for you to visit one morning. Or come along to our dog-walking club.

Dog-walking club

The dogs have a fabulous time with the walkers, and are looking forward to going out for a wander again tomorrow. It’s a great way of getting to know the dogs’ personalities, and for you to get some exercise! Please feel free to pop along, even if it’s just for a chat. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops; donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm) and Saturday 10am-2pm

