A good-looking lad!

K9 animal news

WHO is this handsome boy, you may ask? Say hello to Sprite. He’s a very sweet, handsome and loving boy, who is still looking for his forever home. He has been at K9 for a while.

Before he arrived at K9, whatever it was that happened to Sprite has made him a little nervous of new people, so he does need some time to get to know you. Once he does, he is very content, either out walking, or playing in the kennels. When he is out he loves to explore, but will stop for the occasional treat! He can be walked off-lead, which gives him a chance to run around and burn off some energy.

At the moment, Sprite is currently sharing with two female dogs, Sally and Olga, but, quite soon, they are both being adopted by the same family, which means he will be left on his own. It is wonderful news for our two girls, but not so great for little Sprite, who won’t understand why he is suddenly on his own, again.

Sprite was previously sharing with another female called Willow, who also got adopted by a lovely family. He is best with female dogs, as he does not mix well with other males. It would be wonderful for Sprite to finally get out of the kennels and live a happy life, with a new family.

He is quite obedient, and will come when you call him. He loves his food and always looks forward to his meal time every day, sitting for you before you feed him.

He likes to play, and grabs whichever toy he can, running around with it and having fun. He does like attention, and will jump up for a hug, and a nice rub under his face.

Fiona, from K9 said: “I really enjoy spending time with Sprite, inside and outside the kennels. He has learnt to trust me, which does make it easier, of course. The feeling it gives is priceless, and I know he can make someone else feel the same way. He really shows you when he trusts you, and it is a lovely experience. If you are interested in getting to know Sprite, I would recommend calling here a few times to walk him first, and let him get to know you. I promise you, once he does, you will fall in love!”

We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you! Get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

