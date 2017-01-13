‘Goliath’ sees off Bluebell

THERE was a real David v Goliath clash between league leaders Gaffers A and bottom team Bluebell A in Division One of the Direct Telecom Pool League.

So far, the home side have gone unbeaten this season and started by taking the first frame. But Bluebell A raised their game and stunned Gaffers A by taking the next four frames to open up a decent lead.

They couldn’t hold on to it, though, as the home side came back with four frames to match them and take a slender lead, only for Bluebell to level again.

With two frames remaining, Bluebell A were confident of taking some points, but the match slipped away from them as a relieved Gaffers A took those frames for the win.

The race for second place is still on and, for the time being, Phoenix Potters are still retaining the spot. They picked up another three points against Rewind A but were made to work hard for it in a close game.

Across the opening frames there was nothing to separate the teams and, after 10 games, it was still all-square. The contest looked to be heading for a draw, but the Potters struck first to lead 6-5.

Rewind A were now playing for the draw, but Elvis Dave was the devil in disguise, eventually rolling in the black to give Potters the slenderest of wins.

Also in the running for the runners-up spot are Palms A. who have a good record at the Terrace Bar, where they picked up another three points after Tuesday night’s visit to Amarilla Golf.

Some teams are often down to the bare bones at this time of the year, but not the Terrace Roosters. They had eight players on their roster, and they all played in the first two sets.

The pool was solid from the hosts, but the visitors took their chances well. With JT uncharacteristically winning two matches, Palms were 6-2 up when the pizzas arrived.

The mid-evening munch didn’t affect the outcome as Palms eased home 8-4 with Chris and Simon in white hot form. That said, it was a pleasing display from the Roosters, who must feel they still need another win or two to be absolutely safe from relegation.

Dreamers A, who have had a good season so far, had a chance to move into the top five as they welcomed Gaffers B to Los Cristianos.

The first session was shared, frame-wise, Steve then beat Troy to put Dreamers A into the lead but Harry, Graham and then Richie took control, and it was advantage Gaffers B at 5-3.

Tommy got his team back in it, only for Gav to lose to Graham and the visitors were guaranteed a point. Dreamers A had to show some steel and that’s exactly what Steve and Tom did by taking the last two frames for a point.

Rewind Rewired were looking to bounce back from a defeat with a home tie against out-of-sorts Treehouse A. And, despite some really close frames, the home side led 5-3. The visitors were staring at another defeat after being tipped as potential champions this season, but everything suddenly clicked into place as they fought their way back into the game.

They took the first two frames of the final session and it was all-square and momentum was with them, Rewired dug deep but they couldn’t stem the tide and Treehouse A took all four final frames for a welcome win.

Palms Elite were looking to hold their top-five spot with a home game against Terrace Bantams, who have been in decent form of late. Frames were traded, but the visitors made the breakthrough and moved into a 5-3 lead.

This spurred Palms Elite into action and they fought back with three frames in a row against an off-form Bantams’ back end. It was now a final-frame battle between the two captains, Waggsy and Adi, the latter needing a win for a draw.

The frame started slowly but Adi was potting nicely. He got down to the black and left his opponent with a tricky, shot which he missed. And, with the black over the pocket, Adi rolled it in to make it honours even.

With the Division One title seemingly wrapped up by Gaffers A, Division Two is where all the excitement is, with three points separating the top four teams.

Picasso’s A, hanging on to top spot, allowed their rivals to move closer after an away loss to Bluebell B. The side started well and moved into a 3-1 lead. but that was as good as it got for them. The home side hit back in some style and took all remaining eight frames for an excellent win, especially as they have two games in hand over their title rivals.

James Hammers C are now level on points at the top with Picasso’s A after a solid away win against The Crown. Hammers C raced into a 5-1 lead only for The Crown to get it back to 5-4. James then beat Alex to ensure the draw for the away team, only for Macaroni to lose to Joel.

So it was 6-5 to the visitors, and Ken the Glove was on the table looking for the win. He is in fine form and continued it with his fifth win from six to take all three points for James Hammers C.

Yates Bar, also in the title race, were at bottom club Treehouse B and it looked a straightforward night for them as they took a 5-0 lead. But the home team shocked them by taking the next five to tie the contest.

Yates Bar needed to regroup. Captain Lee took to the table and managed a win against Dad to stop the rot, and they were able to breathe easy after Biggie beat Sean to grab a win for Yates Bar.

Palms Rebels, pushing for a top-five finish in their first season, picked up three more points against Hoppys A. It was another close game and after the first two sessions the score was 4-4. Hoppys A struck first and they fancied their chances, but the home team came back at them, and, fuelled by Mark’s burgers, won the final frames and the match.

Exiles B, in action against Splash Bar, knew a win would take them above their opponents. And they came flying out of the traps to lead 4-0. They then continued as they started and it was soon 8-0 and over as a contest.

Splash Bar were now playing for pride, Craig managed to get a frame to avoid the whitewash, but Exiles B took the next two before Clive rescued a little pride for the away side. But it will be a match Splash Bar will want to forget!