The Godfather watched over huge haul of drugs

A MAMMOTH drugs bust in Spain and Portugal led to the seizure of 2.5 tonnes of cocaine, worth an estimated 125 million euros, seized, and 10 people were arrested.

The drugs were packaged into one-kilo, vacuum-sealed “bricks” and stamped with logos featuring the 1972 Mafia film The Godfather, featuring Marlon Brando as mob boss Don Corleone.

Other “bricks” were decorated with the logos of car brands Mini and Rolls Royce.

Cops from both countries swooped on a Lisbon warehouse, where two tonnes of coke were being stored, and half-a-tonne was found in a false floor, installed in a car, as it travelled just across the Spanish border in Badajoz, Extremadura.

Artur Vaz, chief of Portugal’s anti-narcotics police, said: “The drugs were to go first to Spain, and from there to other destinations in Europe.”

The arrested nine men and one woman, were from Spain, Colombia and Poland, confirmed his Spanish counterpart, Antonio Duarte.

He added that they belonged to a “vast crime gang ,dedicated to transporting huge amounts of cocaine from Latin America to Europe.”