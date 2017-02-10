Go-Go Gio … almost!

HAVING been a regular player in the darts league for a few years, Gio, of Division 2’s Pas O Nadas B, is well known for her ability. And she added to her four maximums this season with a stunning 151 check-out during her team’s 4-4 draw with Rood.

Sadly for her, it was one point shy of the record 152, held by Wolfy, of Marilyns A. Maybe next time!

The Tavern continued their title quest with a 6-2 win at Clouseaus, while Palms Pool Bar went one better, putting seven past Waterfall.

Bar 180 edged a close match at Sundowners, and Marilyns A won the last rubber to beat Nauta Nomads.

Elsewhere, there were draws for Legends, entertaining Picassos, Naughty Nautas, who held the trebles to tie with Bar Leones, and Marilyns B, who fell at the last hurdle to end all-square at Ourplace Playgirls.

A minor shockwave spread through Division 1 as reigning league champions Phoenix Bar, were outgunned by leaders Scruffy Macs.

Kev and his lads were in fine form on the night. They beat an off-colour Phoenix, who had Mitch to thank for halting a whitewash!

I dare say Pas O Nadas A didn’t enjoy that result, but they did their part by clocking up five points from a hard-fought match with Boothen, who had Sam firing in a 13-dart leg.

Pete hit his second 180 during The Pub’s 6-2 success at PSB, and Daniel slotted home a 112 finish for Gaffers as they beat the Playboys 7-1.

Team of the week award goes to Sandys Reborn, who enjoyed a cracking performance at Exiles to earn their second victory of the season!

It’s down to the nitty-gritty in the Canarian Weekly team handicap tonight (Friday) as we play out the semi-finals. Some hefty handicaps will be taken on, including the highest possible handicap allowed by competition rules. So good luck to Scruffy Macs as they face Ourplace Playgirls with a 432-point deficit. Gulp!

Team Handicap Trophy

Phoenix Bar (901) v Legends (549)

Pas O Nadas B (565) v Pas O Nadas A (917)

Team Handicap Plate

Palms Sports Bar (789) v Clouseaus (629)

Scruffy Macs (933) v Ourplace Playgirls (501)