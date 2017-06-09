Give us a home

WE have over 200 dogs at our refuge who are desperately seeking new, loving homes. Some of them have been with us since we opened, and all they want is love, care and affection.

Each and every dog is fully inoculated, passported and micro-chipped, and has a clean bill of health. We do not charge for adopting, but donations are welcomed towards the ongoing, rising costs of running the refuge.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol