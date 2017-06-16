Give our Jo a good push towards 2018 Marathon

OUR Canarian Weekly page designer has decided to take the plunge and run the 2018 London Marathon next April.

Jo has managed to get a place in the team running for Leukaemia Care UK. It is a disease close to her heart, and she has already begun her fund-raising.

Jo has started a “Brown Money Challenge”, in which she is asking people to donate their one, two and five-cent coins.

And Canarian Weekly is helping her spread the word by getting our readers to raise as much money as possible for such a noble cause.

Any donation, big or small, will be gratefully received, and Jo is playing her part by early-morning slogging around the roads, in a bid to build her fitness levels gradually.

If you would like to drop off any coins at the OasisFm/Canarian Weekly offices in La Chafiras, near popular bathroom company El Baño Barato, we are open Monday-Friday, from 9am 5pm. No counting necessary!

You can also leave them at The Swan and Manhattans Bar in Los Cristianos, or ring 822 141 517 and Jo will arrange for them to be collected.