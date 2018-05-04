Give an old dog a new home!

Accion del Sol news

LAST week saw this gorgeous, old, female dog brought into the refuge. She is anaemic and in a very malnourished state, and terrified!

We are desperately seeking a foster home where she can live out the rest of her life, experiencing the love and kindness she desperately deserves, after the horrors and trauma she has suffered, at the hands of some evil person.

Accion del Sol will pay all veterinary costs; we just want to find her a special, loving home.

We are completely full with 235 dogs looking for new, loving homes. So please adopt, and don’t buy! We have so many beautiful animals, so do come and visit us if you are interested in adopting.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol