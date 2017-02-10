VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Don’t give it the cold shoulder

Health 1By Carl Pattison

It won’t go away … shoulder obsession, that is. It started last Spring, and is continuing into this year. The major fashion houses have picked up on it again this Spring, and it seems that there’s a version of it to suit most body shapes.

You don’t need to have the most perfect body to rock this look; how much you reveal, or don’t, is entirely up to you. Add in the “frilled” version of this, or go for a striped, “sportier” one.

Choose a smarter, “white-shirt” look, or bring out the bling for an evening alternative.

This shoulder-revealing fashion looks great as a top, but works just as well as a full dress. If you’re not brave enough to take off both shoulders, then go for an asymmetric version that only reveals one side. Don’t reveal too much, because it’s supposed to look sensual, not sexy.

Check out the stores, and hunt down your personal take on this fashion which just won’t go away.

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=34429

Posted by on Feb 10 2017. Filed under Health & Beauty. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites