Don’t give it the cold shoulder

By Carl Pattison

It won’t go away … shoulder obsession, that is. It started last Spring, and is continuing into this year. The major fashion houses have picked up on it again this Spring, and it seems that there’s a version of it to suit most body shapes.

You don’t need to have the most perfect body to rock this look; how much you reveal, or don’t, is entirely up to you. Add in the “frilled” version of this, or go for a striped, “sportier” one.

Choose a smarter, “white-shirt” look, or bring out the bling for an evening alternative.

This shoulder-revealing fashion looks great as a top, but works just as well as a full dress. If you’re not brave enough to take off both shoulders, then go for an asymmetric version that only reveals one side. Don’t reveal too much, because it’s supposed to look sensual, not sexy.

Check out the stores, and hunt down your personal take on this fashion which just won’t go away.