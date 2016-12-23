Giant aquarium given green light by Council

ADEJE Council has finally given the go-ahead for Europe’s biggest aquariums to be installed at Los Torres, following a two-month delay.

The 20m-euro project was put on hold because of the Council’s building ban on the derelict site there, which has now been lifted.

The aquarium will house one of the largest tanks in the world, and

Asian owner Hai Rei SL plans to feature 10,000 fish of all shapes and sizes.

The installation will have a total of 70 aquariums with 950 species, both marine and freshwater, and invertebrates, such as sharks and jellyfish, generating both regional and international aquatic systems.

It will take 17,733.974 litres of salt water and 300,000 litres of spring water to fill all the aquariums. The latter will be transported by road from Adeje’s desalination plant in Adeje, a process which will be carried out over 18 days with three tankers, making four trips daily.

The area, once used by Tropicana, has been at the centre of a tug-of-war involving ambitious projects by various companies.

Tropicana Atlantic SL, whose workmen had to down tools during a recent Council-company dispute, are now clearing the entire 62,300sq/m area.

The land, just below Adeje old town, is a prime site and the Council has been keen to see it developed, balancing leisure and retail facilities sensitively, and, naturally, with the creation of new jobs.

Hai Rei Aquarium Tenerife, to give the construction its full name, will cover some 19,000sq/m of the 38,000sq/m plot. The company estimates that 50,000cu/m of debris will have to be removed, and the work taking between 12-15 months.

There will be careful scrutiny of the land and on-going work because it is in the protected area of Teno Rasca Natura 2000.

It will be the first protected area in Spain to be administered by a business group.

Owner Hai Rei will be working closely with the territorial custody platform of the biodiversity foundation of Spain´s Environment Ministry, and conservation work will involve local and international groups.

Once open, it will be all about the fish, the range of which will give visitors a chance to see many species they would never be able to appreciate in the wild.

Locally, the development will create several jobs. At the current construction phase, there will be 200 direct jobs, followed by 46 once it opens. A further 30 jobs would be created indirectly through the service and tourism industry.

The aquarium would take up just half of the site, and several large shopping groups have been mentioned as possible neighbours, including a few of the popular stores around Santa Cruz.

The big plan for the area is for the company to enhance the tourism value, and benefit the local community and economy.

Money for the aquarium’s basic construction has been raised from private sources, and the project is expected to be operating some time in 2018.