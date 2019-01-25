‘Ghost plane’ riddle of Madrid’s airport

SOMEONE parked an airplane at Madrid’s Adolfo Suárez Barajas airport years ago, and left it there, after it had been connected to a series of failed businesses.

The McDonnel Douglas MD-87 aircraft, which is displaying its lengthy years of inactivity, has been sealed off on the airfield of Madrid’s largest international airport. And, like a ghost made of aluminium, copper and titanium, it hasn`t moved for years.

To discover if anyone wanted to claim it, Airport Director Elena Mayoral signed a notice last Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), in which she reported the aircraft, its licence plate EC KRV, and its “obvious state of abandonment”.

When a plane is stationed at an airport for an extended period, and displays signs of having been abandoned, the Aircraft Registration Registry of Spain’s Air Security Agency (AESA) and the Central Property Registry, are commissioned to investigate whether there has been a change of ownership, and to locate the last registered owner, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

The last registered owner is sent an official request, to pay the sum of the existing debt for the prolonged parking fee. If it is not paid, procedures are initiated with the Spanish Tax Agency.

These proceedings continue until the sum is paid, voluntarily, or the Tax Agency begins enforced collection procedures.

If the owner does not respond, or if it is discovered that he/she has disappeared, in the case of death without heirs, liquidation or company closure, three notices are published in the BOE for three consecutive months.

Each notice indicates the aircraft registration, the model and the brand, as well as its state of abandonment. Then, once a year has passed since the last notice published, the airplane is considered abandoned, legally, and can be offered for public auction.

According to Spanish airport authority AENA, the McDonnell Douglas MD87 is currently the only abandoned aircraft at Barajas airport.

In 1990, the airplane flew for the first time under the Iberia banner, according to online magazine Preferente.com. And, 18 years later, it was acquired by Pronair, a charter airline, based at Albacete, in Castilla-La Mancha.

But the airline, which, was flying regularly to China at one point, closed down in just a year, because of the increase in fuel prices, as well as the 2008 financial crisis.

Two years later, it was acquired by Saicus Air, a Spanish airline based in Las Palmas, in the Canary Islands. The airline operated two airplanes from Madrid, and, until that point, it had been dedicated to transporting cargo.

The plane was meant to fly passengers between Spain and the Republic of Guinea Bissau in West Africa. But it never flew for Saicus Air.

Instead, it was rented to third parties, along with a cabin crew. Saicus Air had purchased the plane in July 2010, and in December, it had also gone bankrupt.

Its motors and the pilot-static system, in addition to the rest of its openings, were all sealed off. Since then, it has been awaiting a new owner… yet to appear!