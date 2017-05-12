Geoff Cotton, RIP

(10-11-1951 to 03-05-2017)

IN loving memory of Geoff, who died on Wednesday, 3rd May, and leaves two daughters, Charlotte & Abby, stepson Josh and wife Maxine, together with five beautiful grandchildren and No.6 due in July.

He moved to Tenerife with Maxine and Josh after they married in 2003, and felt he had found his Utopia.

Geoff was an avid Man Utd & NFL fan, but had also been a talented rugby player with a promising future, playing for Salford until an injury put a stop to it.

He died peacefully in Hospiten Sur after a short illness, and the family thank all the team in ICU enormously for never giving up on him.

The support and love from so many people has been over-whelming, and there is a memorial next Saturday (20th May), from 1.30pm, at the Soul Lodge in Pueblo Canario, with his favourite Northern Soul music. And all are welcome.