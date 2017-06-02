A generous gift!

Accion del Sol news

WE would like to say a very big thank-you to Pete and Alice, who decided they’d like to forsake wedding presents on their special day, to help the dogs at the refuge.

They very kindly asked their family and friends to donate to Accion del Sol, and we were presented with 1000 euros which we will spend on a vital piece of equipment needed in our clinic.

Thank you all for your help and very generous donations, and we wish Pete and Alice all the happiness in the world!

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol