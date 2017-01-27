Gemeliers here …at the double

GEMELIERS, Spain´s top boy-band, are bringing their Gracias Tour to Tenerife on 12th March with a concert at La Laguna’s Pabellon Santiago Martin.

The Sevilla twins have built a big following since their last appearance in Tenerife, at a small Santa Cruz venue several years ago.

The La Laguna arena holds over 5,000 people and is home to Iberostar Tenerife basketball team, as well as hosting major ice-shows and concerts.

Tickets, ranging from 25 euros to 60 euros for the 7pm show are available from www.tomaticket.es