Gearing up for Easter

ADEJE Council launches its Easter programme tomorrow (Saturday), with addresses by the Rev Ismael Martín and the Fedola Group’s Director General, Maria Victoria López.

Mayor José Miguel Rodríguez Fraga said: “We are changing the presentation somewhat and asking two individuals with very distinct and different social roles, one traditional and one business-based, reflecting both sides of our community.

“So this year, Fr Ismael will represent our traditions, and Ms Lopez our international tourism side.”

Adeje’s municipal patron band will also perform at the event, which mark’s the official presentation of the borough’s Easter programme which has some new additions this year.

The event will also mark the opening of a special exhibition of photographs, detailing the “devotion and history of Easter Week in Adeje”.

Today (Friday), a new statue, “María Santísima del Consuelo”, a work by Francisco Zafra. will be introduced into the Adeje religious “family”.

The statue will be blessed and brought in procession along the Calle Castillo to the Nuestra Señora de la Esperanza hermitage on Monday, 26th March.

Adeje’s Mayor added: “Easter Week in Adeje is now recognised, nationally and internationally, as an important event, both for the artistic and historic relevance reflected in the different processions, and for the Good Friday street theatre, ‘La Pasión’.

This year we are also adding new elements, to underline the importance of the celebrations.”

Like last year, the Council has organised a gastronomy event linked to Easter Week, the Lenten Tapas Route.

Many bars and restaurants have already signed up to take part, most of them located along the route of the town’s most popular Easter procession.

There are also prizes for the public, who can enter by having the special leaflet, available in participating establishments, stamped.

And, once completed (with four stamps), it must be posted in the special boxes in the Cultural Centre, the Youth Centre or Costa Adeje’s Tourism Development Centre (CDTCA). The competition closes on 1st April.