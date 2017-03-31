GBR volatile as Brexit begins

STAYING on top of the latest news can help you time your currency transfers more effectively. Read on to find out what’s been driving the pound and euro, and what you can expect in the weeks ahead.

The last couple of weeks have been pretty hectic for the currency market, and we’ve seen some significant movement in the major currencies.

While the activation of Article 50 and the official beginning of Brexit is likely to trigger more volatility in the short-term, the pound experienced a run of gains before the UK’s negotiations with the EU began.

Over the course of March the GBP/EUR exchange rate fluctuated between highs of 1.1749 euros and lows of 1.1381. Meanwhile, EUR/GBP dipped from a high of £0.8785 to trade in the region of £0.8686 and EUR/USD surged from $1.0501 to a high of $1.0901.

There has been plenty of juicy news to move the major currencies recently. For starters, we’ve seen key central bank decisions from the Federal Reserve, Bank of England (BoE) and European Central Bank (ECB).

The prospect that all three central banks may tighten monetary policy sooner (or more aggressively) than previously expected, has lent varying degrees of support to GBP, EUR and USD exchange rates.

The defeat of far-right Geert Wilders in the recent Dutch elections also gave the euro a boost, and polls indicating that Marine Le Pen is less likely to triumph in the upcoming French elections kept EUR exchange rates firmer.

Of course, the activation of Article 50 has been another major cause of GBP/EUR and EUR/GBP exchange-rate movement.

The event had been expected for so long that some economists estimated that the pound had fallen as much as it was likely to ahead of D-Day.

However, other industry experts expected GBP exchange rates to tumble as soon as Brexit negotiations officially began. And the pound did fall from its highest levels on the day Article 50 was activated.

What do you need to look out for in the weeks ahead? The tone of the UK’s initial Brexit negotiations is going to be one of the deciding factors in GBP/EUR and EUR/GBP exchange rate movement.

If the EU appears unlikely to make many concessions (or if it looks as though Theresa May will be pursuing a so-called “hard Brexit”) the pound could see the relative stability it has enjoyed over the past few months come to an abrupt end.

Developments in the French election will also be in the spotlight. If support for Marine Le Pen increases, fears for the future of the Eurozone could send the euro trending lower.

Finally, pound and euro volatility could be inspired by any hints from the BoE or ECB about the future path of monetary policy.

In March, one BoE member voted for an immediate rate hike. If one or more policy-makers split from the pack again at the next gathering, the odds of UK interest rates rising will climb, and the pound could climb along with them.

Similarly, any indications that the ECB could increase borrowing costs before the close of 2017 would be euro supportive.

