GBP/EUR slumps on fresh, Brexit uncertainties

STAYING on top of the latest currency news can help you time your transfers more effectively, so find out what you should be looking out for, over the next couple of weeks.

Increased currency volatility, and resurgent Brexit concerns, have left the pound fluctuating against the euro and US dollar. Over the last two weeks, GBP/EUR has slipped from highs of 1.1441 euros, to 1.1284.

On the other hand, EUR/GBP has climbed from 0.8778 to 0.8861 over the last fortnight, while GBP/USD has fallen from 1.4155 to 1.3827, and EUR/USD has dipped from 1.2426 to 1.2253.

The pound’s recent losses have been driven by disagreements in UK-EU negotiations, with ongoing concerns undermining Sterling’s spurt of strength, after the Bank of England’s (BoE) first interest-rate decision of 2018.

The BoE adopted a surprisingly-hawkish tone at the gathering, and indicated that UK interest rates may need to rise, to tackle high, domestic inflation.

However, as the bank’s monetary-policy outlook could be dramatically altered by the course of Brexit negotiations, the latest uncertainties caused Sterling to shed its brief gains against the euro and US dollar. EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, stated that a post-Brexit transitional period between the UK and EU was not a done deal, especially if the UK does not agree to certain non-negotiable terms.

As a transitional deal had previously been priced into the pound, concerns that it could still fall through, caused the British currency to plunge against its rivals.

While the euro has been supported by domestic data, the biggest winner last week was the US dollar. Amid an equity market sell-off, investors found “safe-haven” currencies, like the US dollar, more appealing, which helped the US currency advance against both the pound and euro.

The Bank of England currently expects British inflation to remain well above target levels, so elevated consumer price pressures could keep hopes of a rate hike alive, and support Sterling.

That being said, interest-rate-hike expectations could suffer, if the Brexit outlook fails to become clearer. As a result, pound investors are likely to focus on Brexit developments over the next few weeks, although key UK job market and growth stats, next week, could be influential, too.

Speaking of growth data, Eurozone growth projections will be published this week, and could boost the shared currency if they impress, with key Eurozone inflation data due next week.

However, the inverse correlation between the euro and US dollar means EUR exchange rates could dip, if US data keeps the Fed on track to raise borrowing costs in March.

