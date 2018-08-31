GBP/EUR slides to 2018 worst levels, as Brexit jitters pile on!

THE pound’s August tumble versus the euro could be set to continue, as fresh comments from high-ranking officials, both in the UK and EU, keep alive fears of a possible “no-deal” Brexit.

Over the past fortnight, GBP/EUR has seen significant losses, tumbling from 1.12 euros to 1.10. EUR/GBP, on the other hand, has climbed to above the key level of £0.90.

US dollar weakness has seen GBP/USD rise from 1.27 to 1.28, and EUR/USD from 1.14 to 1.16.

Investors have, increasingly, been brushing over decent UK ecostats, as the shadow of Brexit uncertainty looms heavily over any temporary optimism. Generally, business and consumer activity is expected to under-perform, as long as uncertainty remains about what will happen when the Brexit process concludes. As a result, investors are hesitant to buy the pound, even if UK data impresses.

Instead, focus has been on the possibility of a “no-deal” Brexit. Still seen as a worst-case scenario, the possibility of a “no-deal” Brexit has been keeping sterling on the back foot, in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the euro has benefited from a recent dip in demand for the US dollar. Uncertainty about the Federal Reserve outlook, thanks to criticism from US President Donald Trump, as well as comments from the bank, stating that rate-hikes will continue to be gradual, prompted a US-dollar selloff.

For now, it seems unlikely that any UK data will be impressive enough to significantly improve the pound outlook. Major UK PMI data for August will be published in the first week of September, but, even if it impresses, it’s unlikely to give sterling much more than a temporary leg-up, unless the Brexit outlook improves.

Meanwhile, if Eurozone data comes in solidly, the euro may continue its uptrend against the US dollar and pound.

