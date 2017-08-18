Will GBP/EUR hit parity?

OVER the last month, the GBP/EUR exchange rate has steadily fallen from 1.1432 euros, to 10-month lows of 1.0969. During the same period, EUR/GBP has advanced from £0.8747 to £0.9115.

EUR/USD has also hit new, multi-year highs of $1.1885, with the US dollar faltering in the face of geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

The pound is currently trading at 10-month lows against the euro, although the pairing is actually at its lowest rate for seven years, if you discount last year’s flash-crash. A combination of factors has been driving GBP/EUR lower, with speculation about the future path of monetary policy in the UK and Eurozone proving particularly influential.

While the euro has been supported by the belief that the European Central Bank (ECB) will begin discussing the winding down of quantitative easing in September, the pound has been pulverised by bets that the Bank of England (BoE) won’t be making any adjustments to interest rates in the near future.

At the last BoE interest-rate decision, the Central Bank voted 6-2 in favour of keeping rates unchanged, and slashed UK growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018, leaving GBP exchange rates reeling. A lack of progress in Brexit negotiations has also been keeping Sterling under pressure.

Morgan Stanley added to the pound’s woes by forecasting that GBP/EUR could fall below parity (where one pound is equal to one euro) in early 2018. GBP/EUR hasn’t reached parity since the euro was introduced, although it did languish at around 1.0200 euros at the onset of the global economic crisis in 2008.

Morgan Stanley commented: “GBP is likely to weaken in its own right, driven by weak economic performance, low real yields and increasing political risks.

“Last year, the British economy maintained its growth momentum even after the Brexit vote, but the structure of growth has changed. The household sector has increased spending, primarily funded by unsecured lending, which is unsustainable.”

Any data which supports the argument in favour of the BoE leaving interest rates on hold, is liable to pressure Sterling lower still over the next few weeks. However, if it appears that the UK economy is recovering from the slowdown recorded in the first half of the year, GBP/EUR may just be able to stage a modest recovery. The next BoE interest-rate decision isn’t until September 14th.

ECB policy speculation will also remain a key driver of GBP/EUR and EUR/GBP movement, with the prospect of the central bank tapering its quantitative easing scheme before the end of the year, lending EUR exchange rates support.

As the euro also reacts to US news (gaining when the US dollar weakens, and vice versa) Federal Reserve news and any escalation of the current tensions between the US and North Korea will be of interest, over the next couple of weeks.

