GBP/EUR fluctuates

STAYING on top of the latest currency news can help you time your transfers more effectively, so find out what you should be looking for over the next couple of weeks.

The past fortnight has seen the GBP/EUR exchange rate fluctuating sharply, bouncing between lows of 1.1084 euros, and highs of 1.1280.

The EUR/GBP hit a high of £0.9021 during the middle of the last fortnight, and started the period around a low of £0.8865. EUR/USD, meanwhile, peaked at US$1.1854, but is now trending around a low of US$1.1734.

It’s been a disappointing couple of weeks for the pound, with many more periods of losses than gains. Markets ignored the positive manufacturing and construction output data released on the 10th, because the day’s trade data showed that the UK’s trade deficit had widened to an all-time high of -£14.24 billion.

A survey by the Bank of England (BoE) found that UK banks were planning to rein-in access to credit, by the largest amount since the financial crisis. While this is a positive move, from the point of view of tackling unstable debt, it is also a worry for those who are fuelling spending with borrowing, and, therefore, keeping the economy afloat.

Last week saw the release of UK inflation, wages, retail sales and government-borrowing data. Inflation was strong, but markets were beginning to doubt whether policymakers at the Bank of England (BoE) would actually hike interest rates. Wage growth showed a decline in real pay for the sixth month in a row, and retail sales fell much further than expected.

Friday’s borrowing figures helped the pound to recover some of the week’s earlier losses, however, as the deficit recorded last month was the smallest for a September since the financial crisis.

The US dollar didn’t provide much movement for the GBP/USD exchange rate over the past two weeks, as markets kept it largely flat, on the back of sky-high hopes of an interest-rate hike in December. Odds of tightening have climbed to over 91%.

Even fears over the potential for Catalonia to split away from Spain failed to particularly hamper the euro. The region declared independence, but suspended the move to allow the Spanish government to negotiate. However, Madrid has, instead, moved to impose direct rule on the region, and oust the local government.

There isn’t a huge amount of UK data out this week, but markets will be focused on next week’s BoE monetary-policy decision. The expectation is that policymakers will vote to hike interest rates, but markets aren’t as confident as they were.

Much of the euro trajectory for the next few weeks will be decided by Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) monetary-policy meeting. Markets want to see the ECB decide to taper quantitative easing, and whether they do, or by how much, will affect the long-term outlook for the euro.

There is plenty of high-tier, US economic data set for release over the coming fortnight. Next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary-policy committee meeting will also be highly influential. Markets aren’t expecting any changes to interest rates, but they will be watching closely for signs that a hike in December is still on the table.

