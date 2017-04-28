GBP/EUR down from 2017 highs

WHILE the week beginning 17th April was expected to be a fairly quiet one in terms of currency news, markets actually opened with a bang after the Easter break. Surprising political developments saw GBP/EUR rocket from 1.1799 euros to 1.1990 euros, its best levels for nearly ten months.

Meanwhile, the euro was kept under pressure, ahead of the first round of voting in the French Presidential election, leaving the EUR/GBP exchange rate to slide from £0.8628 to a low of £0.8339. However, with the French election resulting in the outcome economists hoped for, the pound dropped by over 1% against the euro, with the common currency surging across the board.

Without doubt, UK PM Theresa May’s unscheduled announcement on Tuesday, 18th April was the news grabbing the most headlines last week. The PM shook the currency market when she declared her intention to call for a June 8th general election. The general belief that the election will see the Conservative party increase its majority (an outcome which could improve May’s negotiating power during Brexit discussions), was the driving force behind the pound’s gains.

But the euro fought back in the wake of the first round of the French Presidential election. Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen secured the largest proportion of votes. As Macron is expected to trump Le Pen in the second round, the odds of France remaining part of the EU were seen to increase, and demand for the euro surged.

Both the pound and euro are more likely to be driven by political news than economic news over the next few weeks, with polls relating to the UK general election and French Presidential election having the potential to create volatility for both currencies.

If it looks like the Conservatives will secure a greater majority in June, the pound may return to its recent highs. However, if French polls continue favouring a Macron victory, the prospect of economic and political stability in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy would limit GBP/EUR gains. Conversely, any sign that Le Pen is pulling ahead would be euro-negative.

In terms of economic news, the most influential developments on the horizon include the European Central Bank (ECB) interest-rate decision, and UK GDP data for Q1. Hints of a rate cut from the ECB could send the euro lower, while the pound could suffer if UK growth slowed considerably in the first quarter of 2017.

