GBP kept on its toes

STAYING on top of the latest currency news can help you time your transfers more effectively, so find out what you should be looking out for over the next couple of weeks.

The UK general election certainly didn’t go the way PM Theresa May expected when she called for it, back in April, and all the uncertainty it created hasn’t been great news for the pound.

In the last couple of weeks, GBP/EUR has fallen from 1.1552 euros to a low of 1.1282, while EUR/GBP has fluctuated between £0.8722 and £0.8842.

During the initial build-up to the UK general election, it looked like the Conservatives were going to win by a landslide. An improved majority for Theresa May was expected to strengthen her hand during Brexit negotiations, so, when Labour started to chase the Conservatives down in the polls, the pound came under pressure.

As it happened, the Conservatives lost their majority, and were left scrabbling to make a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), in order to form a minority government. The news left the pound reeling, and the currency fell to an over-seven-month low against the euro.

The GBP/EUR exchange rate held losses, despite more hints from the European Central Bank (ECB) that it currently has no plans to adjust monetary policy.

Talks between the DUP and the Conservatives also took much longer than expected to progress, with a deal failing to be formed in time for the Queen’s Speech on 21st June.

With Brexit negotiations now underway, the political situation tenuous, and many unsure whether a hard or soft Brexit will be pursued, the pound remains exposed to downside risks, and the GBP/EUR exchange rate could have further to fall.

We might have had our fill of politics, but it’s likely to remain the driving force behind pound exchange-rate movement in the weeks ahead.

If the initial stages of Brexit negotiations appear to be progressing positively, the pound could benefit. However, signs that the UK government will struggle to secure the deal it was hoping for would be negative for GBP exchange rates.

Anyone with an interest in the GBP/EUR or EUR/GBP exchange rate should also look out for German IFO business confidence data, German retail sales, inflation and unemployment numbers, the Eurozone’s inflation report and the UK’s final, first-quarter GDP number.

Slowing inflation in the Eurozone, or its largest economy, would keep the odds of the ECB making changes to monetary policy depressed, and could pressure the euro lower. Meanwhile, a positive (or negative) revision to the UK’s growth stats may prove the catalyst for pound fluctuations.

At Currencies Direct, we're here to talk currency whenever you need us, so get in touch if you want to know more about the latest news, or how it could impact your currency transfers.

