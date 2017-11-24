GBP recovers well

THE pound lost much of its strength at the beginning of November, but GBP was able to rebound from its lowest levels as the month progressed.

Over the past two weeks, GBP/EUR has trended between a high of 1.1368 euros, and a nine-week low of 1.1099. GBP/USD, meanwhile, has seen an even choppier fortnight. Although the pairing fell to a low of US$1.3073 at the beginning of last week, it has opened this week’s trading around a two-and-a-half-week high of US$1.3273.

EUR/GBP fluctuated between a low of £0.8896 and a high of £0.9009, before ending last week in the middle of the range at around £0.8922. EUR/USD started around US$1.1655, hit a high of US$1.1856, and finished around US$1.1790.

The pound has had some support behind it these past two weeks, after the 2nd November Bank of England (BoE) Inflation Report, which had caused a significant GBP sell-off. Starting the past fortnight, markets judged that sell-off overdone, and the subsequent buyback has provided Sterling with an undercurrent of support, over the past 14 days.

However, numerous political scandals rocked market confidence in the government, and its ability to deliver a smooth Brexit. Theresa May was faced with mounting pressure from within her own party to sack Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and Secretary for International Development Priti Patel, following separate, diplomatic incidents.

In the end, Patel resigned, while Johnson remains in his post. Then, last week, it emerged that 40 Tory MPs were prepared to sign a letter of no-confidence in May.

Data offered the usual ups and downs, with markets surprised to see the employment total fall for the first time in a year, while retail sales bettered forecasts. Disappointing inflation data lessened the odds of another rate-hike, any time soon.

The euro, meanwhile, was caught between positive economic data and a less-rosy outlook for monetary policy. The latest Eurozone data continues to largely suggest that the currency bloc economy is in robust health, and is headed for its strongest year of growth since the financial crisis.

However, the European Central Bank (ECB) is unlikely to make any positive adjustments to monetary policy for some time, somewhat limiting the euro’s strength. The US dollar has largely been stuck in an unimpressive range, thanks to odds above 90% of an interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve in December.

However, a surprise uptick in core inflation during October helped lift hike odds even higher, nudging USD up a bit. Tuesday’s public-borrowing figures and Wednesday’s budget could have a notable impact upon the pound.

Markets will be looking for economy-friendly policies, but Chancellor Philip Hammond is likely to prioritise cutting the deficit. Wednesday also sees the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes from 1st November, with an account of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest policy meeting following on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, UK 3rd-quarter GDP figures will be released; the economy has ground along slowly this year, so markets would like to see an uptick in the pace of expansion.

Tuesday 28th sees the US Senate Banking Committee hold a hearing on the nomination of Jerome Powell as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve. Should they reject him as a candidate, this would cause some volatility for USD. On top of this, there is the usual stream of high-impact data set for release for the UK, US and Eurozone.

At Currencies Direct we’re here to talk currency whenever you need us, so get in touch if you want to know more about the latest news, or how it could impact your currency transfers.

Since 1996, we’ve helped more than 150,000 customers with their currency transfers; just pop into your local Currencies Direct branch, or give us a call to find out more.

T: +34 922 971 781

E: canaries@currenciesdirect.com

W: currenciesdirect.com