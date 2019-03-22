Gazza set to play with the Legends of Spurs

TOTTENHAM are pinning their hopes on Paul Gascoigne being involved in the Legends game at their new stadium, later this month.

Gazza, who achieved iconic status at White Hart Lane during his three seasons there as a player, helped them to their last FA Cup triumph, in 1991.

The former England midfielder tweeted this week that he would be keen to play a part in the glamour fixture.

He wrote on Wednesday: “If there’s a game at Spurs, im up 4 it”.

And it has emerged that Tottenham are also interested in a reunion, as part of their two test events for the new 62,000-seater stadium.

The first event sees their Under-18 side take on Southampton on Sunday, before a team of legends play Inter Forever next Saturday (30th March).

A spokesman told the Evening Standard: “Gary Mabbutt, who is a close, personal friend of Paul, has been discussing his participation in this match with him for some time, and we all hope it will be possible for him to play.”

Gazza’s inclusion, likely to depend on his health, has endured a well-documented struggle with alcoholism. And in January, at Teesside Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to a sexual-assault charge.

Gascoigne would join the likes of Jurgen Klinsmann, Robbie Keane, Rafael van der Vaart, Darren Anderton and Dimitar Berbatov as the event’s star attractions.

Former players Allan Nielsen, Stephen Carr, David Howells, Erik Thorstvedt, Neil Sullivan, Teemu Tainio, Mark Falco, Pascal Chimbonda, Micky Hazard, Chris Perry, Paul Stalteri and Nayim are all involved.

The inclusion of Edgar Davids, Teddy Sheringham, Chris Waddle, Ledley King, Jermaine Jenas and David Ginola is expected to be confirmed soon.

Gary Mabbutt and Clive Allen will manage the side.