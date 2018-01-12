Gatwick ready for a BA boom

BRITISH Airways has announced its biggest Gatwick summer schedule in almost 10 years, thanks to the demise of Monarch.

The BA company has acquired the lucrative take-off and landing slots left free by Monarch’s fall, giving them more than 150 additional weekly flights this summer.

In summer 2017, the airline operated around 1,000 flights a week at its peak out of Gatwick.

Now, weekly flights to Malaga will be boosted from 27 to 35, Alicante from 14 to 22 and Faro from 17 to 21, and the airline’s summer flights to Tenerife will increase from six to 13.

In addition, Madeira will be bolstered from six to nine flights a week, and Lanzarote from three to five.

Alex Cruz, the BA chief, said: “We are delighted to be able to further grow our presence at Gatwick by adding extra frequencies and improving our timetable.

“We are also introducing several new destinations to the Gatwick programme, including Palma (Majorca), Mahon (Menorca) and Gibraltar.

“We’ve also increased the number of routes we serve by more than 50%; in 2012, we flew to 48 different destinations, whereas now we serve 74.”

He added: “This, undoubtedly, highlights our commitment and focus to growing our Gatwick operation.”