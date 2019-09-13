Gang of scammers raked in €6.3m by cheating top stars
AN insider at the Tax Agency helped con foreign sports players of €6.3m in total, in a scam run by three lawyers, which involved filing fraudulent claims for rebates in the names of high-profile sportsmen, who were residents in other countries.
A Madrid court, together with the public prosecutor for financial crimes, have busted a criminal organisation, which cheated foreign footballers and basketball players at Spanish clubs of potential income-tax refunds.
All Spanish businesses deduct IRPF, as the levy is known, from their workers’ incomes, but foreigners who are not tax residents in Spain can claim back nearly half of this money by proving that they are living in another country.
The scam worked by forging the signatures of the players, and submitting the necessary forms to Spain’s Tax Agency to claim the funds owed to the sportspeople in question.
The prosecutor’s written accusation said the scheme operated between 23rd February 2015 and November 28th, 2016, and was able to defraud the €6.3m sum without the knowledge of the footballers and basketball players in question.
Some of them had played for high-profile clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.
The scam was run by three lawyers, with the help of Leonor Sánchez-Caballero, a top official at the Spanish Tax Agency.
She used her access to tax data to alert the lawyers to the foreign players, who had left Spanish teams without requesting their IRPF refund, either out of ignorance of the entitlement, or because they had forgotten to do so.
The top tax official then provided the names and tax details of the players to her cohorts, who forged the players’ signatures and completed the paperwork to request the refund.
Investigation sources say the criminal network gave
Sánchez-Caballero gifts, and paid for holidays to entice her into looking for potential victims.
She became involved in the scam through her ex-husband, Juan Ignacio Torrontegui. Together with Julio Lapausa Verdial and Manuel Val Jiménez, he is one of the three lawyers under investigation.
According to prosecutors, the lawyers presented the Tax Agency with forged documentation to request the refunds.
This included residency certificates and proof of the income-tax deducted by the sports clubs, as well as the bank details of where the money should be paid.
Sánchez-Caballero was in charge of studying the details of the players’ prior tax returns, so that the documentation would be as authentic as possible and not ring any alarm bells.
On 23rd February 2015, the lawyers requested a tax refund of €94,700 by falsifying the signature of a sports player, who, in this case, was a UK tax resident.
Later that year, another €209,896 was raked in by one of them claiming to be a player, resident in Brazil.
The network also falsified tax-residency certificates from Turkey, Uruguay, Russia, Portugal, France and Mexico, as well as tax withholding certificates from sports clubs such as Rayo Vallecano, Getafe and Mallorca.
To appropriate the money, the accused used signatures from sports consultancy firms Lapver and Star Athletes Society.
The Madrid court and the public prosecutor for financial crimes have been investigating the scam for two years.
In the written accusation, the prosecutor has called for each of the lawyers to be jailed for nine years, and for Sánchez-Caballero to be given 11 years and a five-year ban from public office.
As well as jail time, the accused are also facing fines of more than €18m. The prosecutor has contacted those affected by the scam, who say they never requested the refund; nor do they know any of the members of the criminal network.
