Fundraiser for Brenda

K9 animal news

K9 are pleased to announce that they are hosting a fundraising event on the 9th June, from 3-6pm, at Polygon Bar in Los Cristianos, near the Arona Grand.

Our lovely dog Brenda suffered an accident while chasing a ball, in which she fell and snapped her cruciate ligament. Although this injury does not cause her any pain, she needs an operation to repair it. This event is to raise funds for her operation.

Brenda, who is around five years old, is up for adoption. If you would like to know more about her, or meet her, don’t hesitate to come and visit! Ideally, after her operation, she would recover better in a foster home, so please contact us if you are interested.

A very welcome donation!

Recently, K9 received a very pleasant surprise for St George’s day! We were invited to the Amarilla Golf Club for their tournament, and, during the afternoon, K9 president, Elsie, was presented with a cheque for 3,288.50 euros by the golf members, after a fantastic year of fundraising.

We would like to say a massive thank you to all the members of the club; this money will go to fund flea-and-tick prevention for all our dogs, and will also be used to tidy up some of the kennels.

Car-boot sale

Our next car-boot sale will take place on 27th May at Los Gigantes Bus Station, between 9am-1pm.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.