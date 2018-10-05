VIEW WHOLE
Full to bursting!

Accion del Sol news

WE are completely full up and reaching crisis point, with 233 gorgeous dogs, of all shapes and sizes, looking for new, loving homes. Please do come and visit us if you are interested in adopting a dog.

Each one is microchipped, fully vaccinated, and free of heartworm and fleas.We do not charge for adoptions, but donations are very welcome towards the vast running costs of the refuge.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol

 

 

 

